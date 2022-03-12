Brother and sister want to continue precision farming after recovery
Now they are still busy with school, but in five years they will probably both be working from home. Brother and sister Berghuis then want to make some changes and continue what has already been started, such as tillage without inversion.
When you take over the business, you change…
Both“Now the contractor comes to harvest the potatoes, we want to do it ourselves. You are then less dependent.
Josien“We have been working for years on tillage without inversion, which has improved the structure, the organic matter content and the life of the soil, among other things. I want to continue this.
Our great example is…
Both“Our father and our uncle. They have so much experience and are not afraid to learn new things. If there’s something they want to learn more about, they immediately get to work.
Josien: “I benefited a lot from my internships, you can see and learn a lot in other companies.”
We believe the best work is…
Paul“The harvest and then sow the land again with green manure. Having everything at hand is a good feeling.
Josien“Seed potato selection is my favorite job. Walking among your crops, being outside all day.
We hate…
Paul: “Work desk. I prefer to work outside with my hands.
Josien: “The winter months. They are dark, cold and damp and you are inside all day. I much prefer being outside in the sun.
If we win a million in the lottery, then…
Paul“Would I invest that in a new storage shed and mechanization such as my own harvester.”
Josien“I would put a share in the business but also use the money to travel the world. I would like to visit New Zealand and Tasmania and see how it is there.
So in five years…
Josien“Our father and our uncle are already old. So they want to hand over the business in due time. At first, I would like to work outside the door a few days a week. In five years, I think I will be completely at home.
Paul“Do I work from home and try to take on as many tasks as possible so they can relax.”
Both“Then we could also do more with precision farming. We already use task cards. In five years, developments will probably be much more advanced.
