New Holland expands its range of variable chamber balers with the new Pro-Belt range. This premium round baler is a versatile, durable baler that delivers high performance and excellent bale shape in all crops and conditions.

Simon Nichol, Hay and Forage Product Management Manager, said: “We have developed the Pro-Belt range to meet the specific needs of contractors and farmers who use their balers for many hours a year.”

Pro-Belt Baler Reliability

“The reliability of the baler is one of the key success factors for them, as it performs equally well during early and late harvest periods. The Pro-Belt baler is distinguished by exceptional productivity in all harvesting conditions, delivering high bale density that helps maintain the nutritional values ​​of the freshly harvested crop. In addition, the machine has been given an extremely sleek and sleek design.

What performance characteristics are important for a baler?

The Pro-Belt was designed based on customer feedback New Holland has gathered from countless test drives around the world. A total of 150,000 bales were pressed. These road tests took place from North America to Australia, New Zealand and also Europe.

Participants clearly indicated the performance characteristics they considered important; namely the versatility, capacity, density and appearance of the bales. The new press offers excellent performance in all these areas.

Pro-Belt Baler

The new baler has been developed for reliability and durability. It is equipped with a split transmission for high mechanical efficiency and robustness. The design is sleek and has fewer but stronger parts and moving parts. The robust rotor with a diameter of 520 mm, together with the active low floor, provides the driver with constant feedback. This maximizes productivity. This also ensures high throughput and continuous supply.

High bale density with well shaped bales

The press behaves just as well in the wake as in dry straw. The baler produces consistently high bale density and perfectly shaped, firm bales that are easy to transport and stack. With a maximum capacity of 30 tons per hour and 140 kg/m3 into straw, customers can bale their crops faster with the Pro-Belt. They can also finish their fields in less time and with fewer bales.

Events in the first half of 2022

New Holland will preview the new Pro-Belt range in the first half of 2022 at demonstrations and local events in France, Italy and the UK, ahead of its official launch to the general public in November at SIMA. in Paris, France, and the Eima exhibition in Bologna, Italy.

Source: New Holland