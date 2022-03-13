For some celebrities, our little country is just a little too small for their big dreams. They want to break through internationally, preferably in America. Overview of celebrities who dream of a career abroad.

“I want America. I want Los Angeles”

Rico Verhoeven Although Rico is already known worldwide for his skills in the ring, the kickboxer also dreams of another international career. If it’s up to Rico to decide, he will one day play in major American films. He does not hide that it is his dream to become an actor. In his recently launched documentary – aptly named dream big – he talks about it. “I’ve been working on the next career for a long time and that’s acting.” He also explains that he was interested in acting from an early age, as he sometimes saw elements of combat in it. Someone who inspires him is Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has managed to rise to prominence as an actor alongside his bodybuilding career. Martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme was also able to motivate Rico to pursue his acting dream. Rico is realistic and knows that a day will come when he will have to choose between playing or fighting. He hopes that he will have achieved what he wanted in terms of fighting and that he can choose to act.

Yolanthe Cabau Yolanthe has with her latest film just say yes already reached many countries. The romcom has topped the top ten on Netflix since its release in various countries. In addition to this romantic comedy from Dutch soil, Yolanthe has acted in many foreign films and series. Yolanthe speaks, besides Dutch, also Turkish, Spanish and English. Partly for this reason, the actress managed to score a role in firecrackers like the American film pain and gain and the Turkish version of Police Academy. In the meantime, Yolanthe lives in Los Angeles and she continues to work as an international actress. She is currently in Egypt for a film. On Instagram, the actress shared a video with her followers in which the international roles pass, including the associated commonly spoken languages. You watch the video below.

Glennis Grace Singer Glennis Grace has long dreamed of a breakthrough in America and came with her participation in America’s Got Talent very close in 2018. She promised at the time that her breakthrough in America would never mean she would “forget the Netherlands”. She reached the final, but failed to win. After the supermarket incident, she again caught the attention of Americans. This time less positive. That’s how big she was on the front page of the entertainment website TMZwhere did you read that an ex-finalist of America’s Got TalentSo Glennis was arrested for assault. Glennis is free again and awaits the ongoing investigation. You are watching the video of Glennis’ audition in America’s Got Talent here below.

anouk Anouk has a checkered career. The singer has always been popular in the Netherlands and Belgium, but it was more difficult abroad. She had success in 2006 in Israel and Turkey. with his number A word Anouk also reached number one in the Albanian charts. The same year, Anouk tried to succeed in Canada, but failed. In Norway and America, Anouk broke through with her song lostafter the number during Norway has talent and the American So you think you can dance could be heard. During her participation in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013, Anouk was also able to share her music with the world. with his number birds she managed to make it to the final. She finished in ninth place, the highest ranking for the Netherlands in fourteen years.

Fabrice Not from Dutch soil, but known from the Dutch and Belgian version of temptation island is Fabrice. Although he is now committed to participating in The single person already in a dream, his biggest dream is elsewhere. He hopes to break through as an actor. The fact that he doesn’t have any acting experience yet doesn’t stop him. In the love show, he says it’s his biggest wish, besides finding love. “I just have huge ambitions,” he told his date Phaedra. “I’m convinced that you can achieve anything you want. I want America. I want Los Angeles. And especially to become an actor in Hollywood,” Fabrizio said.

