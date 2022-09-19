these are the series of week 38 2022

There are so many streaming services these days that you don’t know what to watch. BECAUSE gives you a hand and selects the five biggest releases. So you don’t have to miss a thing, whether it’s Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ or any of the other streaming services.

New series and films on Disney+, Netflix and Apple TV+

This week, some of the biggest hits are coming to Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+. Above all star warsfans can indulge in a whole new series.

Andoro| Disney+ | September 21

Andoro is obviously the biggest release of this week. After The Mandalorian, Boba Fett’s Book and Obi Wan Kenobi there is finally a new big one star wars-series. Andoro takes place before Star Wars: Rogue One off and in this we zoom deeper into Cassian Andor. In an age of danger, deceit, and intrigue, Cassian will embark on a path destined to make him a rebel hero.

In view that Andoro is a prequel to Star Wars: Rogue OneYou will also see some familiar faces. Diego Luna returns to Cassian Andor, while Genevieve O’Reilly returns as Mon Mothma. You’ll see even more famous characters from the movie featured.

Escape Kabul | HBO Max | September 22

We all remember the horrifying images of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Things went very badly, especially at the airport. Some Afghans desperately clung to an airplane to escape the Taliban and even fell to the ground.

In this documentary on HBO Max, we see never-before-seen images of the confrontation at the airport. In addition, the withdrawal of US troops and the subsequent evacuation of Afghan civilians will also be discussed.

Thai Cave Rescue | Netflix | September 22

Another event that made a big impression on us and kept the world busy for days. I’m talking about the Thai soccer team that got stuck in a flooded cave in 2018 and couldn’t get out. A group of international rescuers and the Thai army did everything to free them.

Netflix has now made a miniseries about it. So you can see everything that happened and how the boys and their trainer were finally freed.

Lou | Netflix | September 23

A storm is raging. A young girl is kidnapped. Her mother teams up with the mysterious neighbor to hunt the kidnapper, a journey that tests their limits and uncovers shocking secrets from their past.

One of the show’s writers is Maggie Cohn, who penned the HBO Max hit. The staircase cooperated. If she manages to achieve the same success with this Netflix movie, then all is well.

sydney | AppleTV+ | September 23

Last on this list a documentary about AppleTV+. Many big names are involved in this documentary. Oprah Winfrey has been hired as a producer, and Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford and Lenny Kravitz, among others, talk about Sidney Portier. An iconic actor, filmmaker and activist who was right in the middle of Hollywood and the civil rights movement.