TikTok also copies BeReal and offers its own version

After Instagram and Snapchat, TikTok is also introducing a new feature very similar to BeReal. With the new feature, you can take and share a photo and video every day at a time determined by TikTok. For example, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok have variations of the hugely popular BeReal. Enough options to be completely “real”.

With BeReal, you have to take a daily photo of what you are doing, at a time when the application decides. The idea is for users to show off their “real” lives, rather than their embellished and carefully filtered social media profile full of glitz and circumstance. And this approach does no harm to the French company behind BeReal. After a fairly anonymous launch in 2020, the app gained popularity in 2022 and broke through in Europe and recently also in the United States. BeReal is the hype of the moment.

TikTok now

And it hasn’t gone unnoticed by competitors in Silicon Valley and beyond. After Snapchat first launched a similar feature (Dual Camera), Instagram quickly followed with the announcement of Candid Challenges. And TikTok is now also joining that list, along with TikTok Now.

Again, the approach is completely the same, but in TikTok format. TikTok Now will notify you every day at any time to take a 10 second photo or video. You can then share it and choose which friends can see your photo or video. For now, the feature will only be available in the United States as a test. More countries will follow later, and maybe even a separate app.



