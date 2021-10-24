The week in Licht op Leiden: water polo player Iefke van Belkum

Iefke van Belkum received a ribbon in March 2021 (Photo: Émile van Aelst).

Leiden, October 24, 2021, 11:23 am by the editorial staff

This week, Iefke van Belkum is invited to Licht op Leiden. The Leiden water polo player has been considered the best in the world for years. She moved to the United States for her sport at a very young age. In Beijing, she became a sensational Olympic champion with the Dutch team. She has now completed her playing career and is the head coach of the ZVL-1886 women’s team.

Presenter Ton Kohlbeck talks with Van Belkum about her youth, her athletic career and the royal award she received in 2021.

Light on Leiden

In the weekly talk show Licht op Leiden, presenters Rens Heruer and Ton Kohlbeck discuss various Leiden issues with a table guest. The program can be seen on television every Sunday between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. and is repeated several times a week. View all episodes of Licht op Leiden via this page.

Suggestions for topics or guests? Send an email to [email protected]

Leiden Sports lights up Leiden