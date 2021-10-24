GOES can chase goals against Harkemase Boys with Elloukmani

Kevin Hollander received some good news from the KNVB this week. The Riad Elloukmani asset can be used against the Harkemase Boys for GOES. The striker, who came from Baronia, was not yet eligible to play against Sportlust’46, but the issues with his transfer have now been resolved.

“It was a great relief for Riad after the bad surprise last week. The association apologized, the mistake turned out to be theirs,” said the coach, who has a group of players. in great shape against the Frisians.

Seize opportunities

Hollander says he has a good idea of ​​the training sessions heading into Game 2 of the Third Division. “We insisted that opportunities like the ones we had last week really have to be there if you want to win games at this level.” GOES played 80 minutes with one more man against Sportlust’46, but didn’t score nonetheless.

The Harkemase Boys struggled to score in the preparation. The Frisians have made no less than 25 hits in four practice matches; especially the 11-0 against the first division team Hoogezand on Sunday appealed to the imagination. Harkema’s side took seven points from three games in last season’s early retirement and little has changed in terms of selection at Sportpark Bosk.

The two teams have only met once in a league game. In the 2019/20 season, GOES won 2-3 at Harkema and this victory proved to be the prelude to the application of the third division squad.

VA objective

“I think the app is a bit lives word, which I’d rather not use, ”says Hollander when asked what GOES’s goal is for this season. First we want to get thirty points as soon as possible, from there we will see what is possible.

The Harkemase Boys – GOES course can be taken tomorrow from 2:30 p.m. via Twitter @omroepzldsport. A summary of the match can be viewed in the evening on this site and on television in Omroep Zeeland Sport on Sunday (6.10 p.m.).