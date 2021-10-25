Super fast Zeeland in Rotterdam marathon debut | Sports in Zeeland

De Visser (28) is a former medium distance specialist. In 2020, she finished second in the 5,000 meters at the Dutch National Championships. The marathon is a new project.

In Rotterdam, she immediately set a fast time. It also showed no decrease in the second part. In the Zeeland ranking, updated on the Zeeland Atletiek site, she immediately took second place behind Irma Heeren. She precedes Samantha Luitwieler from Vlissingen, who ran the 2.42.28 last week in Amsterdam.

Westkapelle’s Danny Huijbregtse was Zeeland’s fastest man with 2: 34.04, ahead of Sander van Doorn and Martijn Blommaert, who both stayed just over 2:45. Monica Sanderse was the second Zeeland woman in 3: 12.44.

Danny Huibregtse (Westkapelle) 2.34.04 Marijke de Visser (Aagtekerke) 2.40.47 Sander van Doorn (Scheldesport) 2.45.38 Martijn Blommaert (Middelburg) 2.45.49 Jorim from Boks (Middelburg) 2.46.16 Pieter Wisse (PAC) 2.47.46 Crum van der Linde (Vlissingen) 2.50.13 Emiel Flipse (Vlissingen) 2.54.35 Martijn de Vries (Middelburg) 2.59.26 Frank Houweling (Goes) 3.01.09 Jan Willem Rietberg (Soubourg) 3.09.48 Eric Driedijk 3.09.48 Monica Sanderse (Vlissingen) 3.12.44 (running on behalf of Hinke Schokker) Henny Strating (Kampland) 3.26.15 Ester Nooteboom (Heinkenszand) 3.40.45 Jasmine van Dieren (Kapelle) 3.40.45 Thomas Slingenberg (Westkapelle) 3.42.38 Lion Baath (Vlissingen) 3.44.01 Ingrid IJsebaert (Hulst) 3.48.06 Marije Besuijen (Middelburg) 3.49.52 Jon Herselman (Kapelle) 3.50.56

