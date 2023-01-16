In the Netherlands, cities like Amsterdam are leading the way with plans to only allow electric cars by 2030. In the United States, progressive states like New York and California have similar intentions. These Democratic-majority states want to ban the sale of combustion engine cars by 2035.

The Republican state of Wyoming is now opting for a move in the other direction with a bill: a phase-out of the sale of electric cars, too by 2035. The proposal calls for a voluntary halt to electric car sales in the state, to protect the state’s “proud and esteemed” oil, coal and gas industries, and the jobs associated with them.

The proposal also highlights the practical impossibilities of electric transportation in a vast, sparsely populated state like Wyoming. The state is six times larger than the Netherlands, but only half a million people live there.