Orange got off to a great start against New Zealand. The three-time world champion opened the scoring after 2 minutes via Brinkman, after Hoedemakers had intercepted a pass from the opponent. After a penalty corner for New Zealand, the Netherlands again took advantage of an opposing error. The New Zealanders replaced their goalkeeper with an outfield player to force the equaliser, but quickly ran into a 2-0 draw. Bijen found Brinkman and the experienced Bloemendaal forward pushed the ball into the empty net. Thijs van Dam then had another great chance, while Jip Janssen couldn’t take a penalty corner.