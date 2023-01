For Dutch and Belgian cross-country enthusiasts, the weekend of January 14 and 15 was devoted to national cyclo-cross championships. The Netherlands and Belgium are of course the quintessential cyclo-cross countries, but duels have also been fought elsewhere in Europe for those coveted national titles. In the Leader jersey offers you an overview with all national champions.

Note: In several countries – such as the USA, Norway and New Zealand – the national championships of this cross season have already ended in 2022. These countries are not included in this overview. This overview therefore only relates to championships that took place in the calendar year 2023.

Belgium – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Sanne Cant

elite men: Michel Vanthourenhout

Denmark – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Caroline Bohe

elite men: Sebastien Carstensen

Germany – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Judith Crahl

elite men: Sasha Weber

France – National Cyclocross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Helen Claudel

elite men: Clement Venturini

Great Britain – 2023 National Cyclo-Cross Champions

Elite Women: Zoe Backstedt

elite men: Cameron Mason

Hungary – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: white slime

elite men: Martin Dinah

Ireland – 2023 National Cyclo-Cross Champions

Elite Women: Mary Larkin

elite men: Dean Harvey

Italy – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Silvia Persico

elite men: Philippe Fontane

Japan – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Sae Ogawa

elite men: Hijiri Oda

Luxembourg – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Marie Schreiber

elite men: Raphael Kockelman

Netherlands – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Pieterse Washer

elite men: Lars van der Haar

Austria – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Nadia Heigl

elite men: Daniel Federspiel

Poland – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Dominique Wlodarczyk

elite men: Marc Konwa

Portugal – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Ana Santos

elite men: Roberto Ferreira

Spain – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Lucie Gonzalez

elite men: Felipe Orts

Czech Republic – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Kristina Zemanova

elite men: Michael Boros

Switzerland – National Cyclo-Cross Champions 2023

Elite Women: Alessandra Keller

elite men: Timon Rugg