After a shocking diagnosis, Hanna goes on a world tour anyway: ‘Wants to show that it is possible’

At 5:30 a.m., Hanna boarded a van with a few other backpackers. She scuba-dived and snorkeled among the corals and tropical fish of the Great Barrier Reef. She was quite nervous, she admits. Underwater, she sees even less, and if she swam in the wrong direction, she wouldn’t be able to find the boat on her own.

Still, she slung the compressed air cylinders on her back, put on her goggles, and dived off the boat. She took the guiding hand of her dive instructor and enjoyed the twist of the corals. She didn’t see the fish, they were too small and were hidden. After swimming for a while, she let go of his hand. “Three minutes I was terrified, then I enjoyed it. It worked and I was still alive! My fear faded, it was really cool to be underwater.”

No more driving or cycling

It had always been his plan to take a trip between his bachelor’s degree and his master’s degree. But life turned out a little differently than expected. At the age of 20, Hanna developed Leber’s disease, a genetic eye disease. Within three months, she suddenly had a blind spot in the center of her field of vision. Compare it to someone standing a meter in front of you. The spot, a greyish area with twinkling lights, is then the size of a head, she explains.