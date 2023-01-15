Hydraloop was already active in the United States, but mainly in smaller projects. The partnership with Bowersox gives the opportunity to go nationwide there.

“Bowersox is building entire residential areas. They’ve indicated that will be their new normal,” says Hydraloop co-founder Sabine Stuiver. “To get this system installed in all the houses that they are going to build. It is extremely important for us. There is a lot of drought there in several states. So it is very important to save water .”

There are already small-scale systems in homes in California, among other places.

The deal was signed at the major CES tech show in Las Vegas. Prince Constantine of Orange was also there. He played an important role as an ambassador for Dutch start-ups, says Stuiver.

Hydraloop has a good experience with the fair. In 2020, the company won four awards there and was voted “ES Best of the Best”. The company won awards again this year. It won an innovation award. Stuiver: “Now we have again had numerous discussions with investors and other interested parties.”

Both companies want to send a clear signal with this agreement: water conservation must become the norm and not an option. The Georgia deal is a start, the two companies say.

After Las Vegas, Stuiver goes to Denver. There she will sit with groups to see where the factory can be built. “We plan to start an assembly line in America this year and also one in the Middle East. This also means additional jobs for the North of the Netherlands. Small parts are made here and then shipped.”

Hydraloop systems are currently used in approximately 30 countries around the world.

