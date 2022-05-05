After all, President Joe Biden is anti-Trump. When he wrote an article in a magazine in the spring of 2020 Foreign policy He explained what he would do for foreign policy if elected president, and began by summarizing what the then president had done wrong. The worst, according to Biden: “He has departed from the democratic values ​​that strengthen our nation and unite our people.”

Trump’s denial of his defeat in the presidential election and the Capitol attack on January 6 have not yet arrived.

The stuttering American self-government system is not just a domestic problem, Biden explored. “Democracy is also the source of our power. It strengthens and expands our leadership position that keeps us safe in the world.

Global calendar



He declared that Biden would restore the rule of law and democracy in his home country. These include improving education, treating non-white Americans unequally in the criminal justice system, and reducing the role of money in US elections. “After taking those important steps, I call on other democratic leaders around the world to re-establish democracy on the world agenda.”

He keeps that last promise today and tomorrow. But the previous intentions did not come much.

This was not really expected within a year of Biden taking office as president, but it was painful: the country hosting the conference no longer ranked top in the rankings for access to political rights and civil rights. House. In most Western European countries, it was ten years ago, but equivalent to Ghana, Argentina and Poland.

A quality of need



The Biden administration builds a morality by humbly embracing that need. Last summer, Secretary of State Antony Blinken advised his ambassadors not to skeleton about what is wrong with democracy and human rights in the United States. “We do not ask other countries more than we ask ourselves.”

U.S. diplomats hoped the conference would showcase new voting rights legislation. It should recommend to the American states how they should organize elections, thus preventing them from favoring one party or demographic group.

But that law has not yet been passed, and perhaps it will never be passed. He was blocked in the Senate by Republicans. In balance, they realize that those drastic new standards are essentially squeezing their power.

Confused America ‘wakes up to vote’

Is America a democracy? Do not make them laugh in Beijing. The Democratic Summit was a reason for Chinese diplomats and the state media to compare American and Chinese politics and conclude that their own organization was actually better. The State Department said it was “far from the beacon of American democracy” and had nothing to brag about about the chaos in American society. Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng praised the Chinese for their continued involvement in the regime. “At the very least, it’s not democracy that wakes up and goes to the polls.”

There are plenty of opportunities for authoritarian leaders to bend the rules to their liking. In his native country, he sees the American political scientist Daniel Ziplat.