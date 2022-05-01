The US Army replaces the cake it stole from the Italian in 1945

77 years ago there was heavy fighting in San Pietro, Italy, where Meri Mion grew up. On the eve of her 13th birthday, Mion and her mother had to take refuge in the attic of the family farm. A day later, his mother made him a cake.

Disappointment

He was chilling by the window when American soldiers took him away. “Her happiness turned into disappointment,” said US Sergeant Peter Wallis, who surprised her with a new cake yesterday. It happened in Vicenza, reports the US military on his site†

A video shows how an emotional Mion receives the cake: