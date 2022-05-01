The US Army replaces the cake it stole from the Italian in 1945
77 years ago there was heavy fighting in San Pietro, Italy, where Meri Mion grew up. On the eve of her 13th birthday, Mion and her mother had to take refuge in the attic of the family farm. A day later, his mother made him a cake.
Disappointment
He was chilling by the window when American soldiers took him away. “Her happiness turned into disappointment,” said US Sergeant Peter Wallis, who surprised her with a new cake yesterday. It happened in Vicenza, reports the US military on his site†
A video shows how an emotional Mion receives the cake:
According to Wallis, it was “a little inconvenient” to return the stolen goods, but “it feels good,” he said, to hand over the cake. Mion was wished a happy birthday by those present while singing Italian and English. She will turn 90 on Saturday.
Warm welcome
In 1945, heavy fighting took place around Vicenza between American and German soldiers. At least 19 American soldiers were killed or wounded, said Matthew Gomlak, a US military representative in Italy, during the ceremony in Vicenza.
At that time, Americans received bread and wine from the local population. “That warm welcome was still there,” Gomlak said.
