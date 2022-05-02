“When I tell them I’m from Zeeland, I feel proud” | Schouwen-Duiveland

ONCE A SEADorien Vogel (29) from Bruinisse briefly considered the Zeeland coast, but finally decided to start a new adventure with her husband in the Portuguese Algarve. Since February they have been running a guest house in the town of Aljezur.

How did you come up with the idea of ​​creating a guesthouse in Aljezur?

,,My husband and I traveled for a while after graduation. We have been to many countries including South Africa, New Zealand and Tanzania. To earn a little extra cash, we often worked in guesthouses and hostels along the way. We liked it so much that we thought “we would like it too”; prefer something closer to family and friends, but somewhere with good weather and the sea. I come from Zeeland after all.

We had been looking for this place for four years. With our wishes in mind, we soon found ourselves in Southern Europe. We took a tour of Portugal to find out where we wanted to live and then fell in love with the Algarve. The search for a house could begin and in September last year we came across the house we currently live in, in the middle of the town of Aljezur. When you walk through the door, you are immediately in a small church square with terraces and restaurants, very cozy.”