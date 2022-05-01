King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will take over as head of state this fall, with a working visit to California and Texas on their agenda.

From September 6 to 9, the royal family will pay an economic visit to San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Dallas and Houston to support Dutch companies and encourage collaborations with their American counterparts.

The Royal Household: “The working visit highlights the excellent economic relations between the Netherlands, California and Texas. The visit will focus on transatlantic cooperation, climate change, energy transition and health.

The Dutch Royal Family is accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, the Minister for Health, Welfare and Sport, the Minister for Education, Culture and Science, the Minister for Development Economy of Curaçao and the State Secretary of the Ministry of State. . Infrastructure and water management.

The Royal Household also announced that a parallel visit will take place while King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are in the United States, with companies and institutions from the life sciences, health, urban mobility and cycling visiting San Francisco and Los Angeles.

More details on the visit of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima will be announced as soon as possible.

Queen Máxima traveled to Washington, DC and New York in March as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development, discussing financial inclusion and recovery from the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen of the Netherlands regularly visits the United States in September for the United Nations General Assembly, which will be held this fall from September 13 to 27.

Queen Máxima has been the UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development since 2009. In this role, she advises the UN Secretary-General on ways to make finance inclusive and provide access to finance and financial services to the under-resourced. Income groups and small businesses around the world.