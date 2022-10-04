South Korea and the US are conducting military exercises in response to North Korea’s missile launch. The South Korean military says it is engaged in precision bombing exercises with two allies.

North Korea launched a missile for the first time in five years that flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific Ocean off Japan’s border. This is North Korea’s fifth missile test in the last ten days. US and South Korean intelligence agencies believe Kim Jong-un is preparing for a nuclear test.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says cooperation and security will be ‘cast-in-one’ in the East Asian region. ( ANP / AFP )

Countries including Japan, South Korea, and the United States have strongly condemned the missile test. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says cooperation and security in the East Asian region will be ‘very strong’.

During the exercise, eight warplanes are operational in the Yellow Sea with the aim of targeting ‘a virtual enemy’. The US and South Korea want to show they can act ‘resolutely’ to Pyongyang’s actions.

