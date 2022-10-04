The South Korean military has been warning for months that North Korea is preparing for a nuclear missile test.

Nuclear weapons testing

US Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea last week to meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol. Both then condemned North Korea’s “provocative nuclear and ballistic missile tests”.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said this summer, after a meeting with the South Korean prime minister, that North Korea’s nuclear test was “a complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions”.

And: “I hope the whole world will act strongly and clearly, not just South Korea, but the US and Japan.”