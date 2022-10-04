Japanese asked to leave over North Korean missile
Both South Korea and Japan have reported North Korea’s missile test. It’s not clear what kind of missile it was, but Kim Jong-un’s regime has launched an unprecedented number of missiles this year.
Here’s how the Japanese were told to leave. The warning was subsequently withdrawn.
Last week, the US conducted military exercises with Japan and South Korea, which involved four missile tests.
flew over Japan
The rocket was launched on Tuesday morning (local time) and flew over Japan. It is unique. The missiles often land in the Sea of Japan between North Korea and Japan. It is unclear where the missile landed, but it is believed to be east of Japan. A government source told Japanese media that it could be as far as 3,000 kilometers away.
The South Korean military has been warning for months that North Korea is preparing for a nuclear missile test.
Nuclear weapons testing
US Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea last week to meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol. Both then condemned North Korea’s “provocative nuclear and ballistic missile tests”.
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said this summer, after a meeting with the South Korean prime minister, that North Korea’s nuclear test was “a complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions”.
And: “I hope the whole world will act strongly and clearly, not just South Korea, but the US and Japan.”
