WASHINGTON (AP/AFP) – US President Joe Biden has dismissed as “false” Russian accusations that the West was behind the leak of two Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. “This is a deliberate act of sabotage and the Russians are pushing misinformation and lies. We will work with our partners to find out exactly what happened,” he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Moscow said it had evidence that the West was involved in the damage to Nord Stream 1 and 2 off the coast of Denmark and Sweden. The Kremlin said that on September 25 and 26, Biden would have to answer questions about whether the US had followed through on its threats against the Nord Stream project. The US has always strongly opposed the construction of a gas pipeline to Germany. In early February, President Joe Biden said Nord Stream would end if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Biden, however, denies any involvement, saying that “at the right time, when things settle down,” divers will be sent to verify “exactly what happened.” The European Union has launched an investigation into the cause of the leak and has indicated that it suspects vandalism was the cause of the damage.