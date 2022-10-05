Ukraine may eventually join the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The Paris-based think tank received the request from the Prime Minister of Ukraine. The country is now recognized as a candidate member.

According to a report by the Secretary-General of the OECD, a plan was drawn up before accession was discussed. In addition, the OECD emphasized that since 1991 Ukraine has been cooperating with the Think Tank.

In due course, a special office should be opened in Kiev, from which Ukrainian access will be arranged. An action plan will be drawn up to restore, rebuild and reform the country. According to the think tank, peace should come quickly in the country.

The OECD consists of 38 countries, including several European countries and countries such as the United States, Mexico, Canada, Chile, South Korea and Australia. The think tank collaborates with more than a hundred countries. One of the OECD’s goals is to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world.