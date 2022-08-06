The star turns out to be a slice of chorizo, a scientist apologizes for a joke

Many people took the tweet seriously and shared the photo on their own accounts. But another post soon followed from Klein, admitting the photo in one issue showed a slice of sausage, not a star. “According to modern cosmology, this Spanish sausage is only found on Earth,” admitted the scientist.

Be on our guard

Hours later, Klein went into more detail with a new tweet. “In light of some comments, I feel compelled to clarify that my tweet about a so-called Proxima Centauri photo was a joke,” he wrote.

He also apologized for the prank. Even if, according to him, we can above all learn a lesson from it. “Keep looking critically at someone who speaks with authority and be wary of the expressiveness of certain images.