A French scientist has apologized after posting a photo on Twitter that he says was taken by the James Webb Telescope. The scientist said it was a photo of a star, but it turned out to be a slice of chorizo.

Etienne Klein, a world-renowned scientist and director of France’s nuclear commissioner CEA, shared the photo of chorizo ​​last week.

“A photo of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the sun, about 4.2 light-years away. This image was taken by the James Webb Telescope. These details… A new world is being discovered every day,” said writes the scientist to his 91,000 subscribers.

Nothing turned out to be less true, but by now his thousands of followers had picked up or replied to the Tweet. Klein later said in a few subsequent posts that it was not a star, but a slice of Spanish sausage. ” As soon as he aperitif time it seems that cognitive biases (systematic mistakes people make when forming judgments) can do their job just fine… beware of that. According to contemporary cosmology, an object related to Spanish cured meats only exists on Earth,” joked the scientist.

But all his followers couldn’t laugh about it. After several angry messages, Klein wrote, “Given the comments I’m getting, I feel compelled to clarify that this tweet containing the alleged photo of Proxima Centauri was a joke.” He later apologized as well, explaining that he wanted to warn against how people sometimes believe things right away.