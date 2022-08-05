The Great Barrier Reef seems to be recovering: not as much coral in the reef in 36 years | NOW

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef appears to be recovering, according to the latest figures from the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS). Scientists have watched the reef fade and die for years, but now new corals are sprouting up in spots. The reef remains vulnerable.

The researchers examined a total of 87 locations. They saw the most amount of coral cover in 36 years in the central and northern parts of the reef, according to the AIMS annual report. Hard coral cover increased to 33% and 36% respectively, from 26% and 27% last year.

“We see the Great Barrier Reef is still very resilient. It can recover,” said Mike Emslie, who is involved with the AIMS monitoring program. Reuters.

Despite the accretion of new corals, the UNESCO-listed reef remains vulnerable. Scientists continue to warn of massive water bleaching due to climate change. They also say that the situation can change quickly.

In the southern part, the amount of coral cover has decreased from 38% in 2021 to 34% this year. Last year there was an improvement. “This shows how vulnerable the reef is to human disturbances, which are more common and longer lasting today,” said Paul Hardisty, CEO of AIMS.