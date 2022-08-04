It may take a while, but after four years there is a new version of Winamp

After more than four years of development, the rebirth of Winamp returns to media land with the release candidate of version 5.9. After version 5.666 (December 2013), no new version of the program was released, especially version 5.8 of 2018 was not an official update.

Version 5.9 RC1 Build 9999 is now available from Nullsoft, but still comes with a long list of known issues. No wonder, then, that a second release candidate will undoubtedly follow. Either way, an important step has now been taken towards a modern Winamp media player.



Winamp 5.9 Classic Skin

The project team is now officially leaving the beta phase, which according to initial plans should have happened much earlier. Too many obstacles, however, slowed things down. , but there were too many stumbling blocks holding the team back. The changelog says the following about this: “This is the culmination of four years of work since the release of 5.8. Two development teams and a pandemic break in between.”

Winamp 5.9

Improved: Windows 11 compatibility

Improved: Reading https:// streams

Improved: Updated and neater html playlist code generation

Improved: [in_mkv] vp8 support

Improved: [in_mod] Reading compressed .itz, .mdz, .s3z and .xmz modules

Improved: [ml_wire] New Working Podcast Directory

Improved: [out_ds] Correctly displays device information in Unicode format

Fixed: [in_midi/in_mkv/nu/pfc] memory leaks

Fixed: [in_mp3] empty genre id3 displayed as Blues or Psychobilly

Fixed: [jnetlib/ml_online/ml_wire] JSAPI2 JavaScript API

Miscellaneous: lame_enc & libsndfile now static links instead of dynamic dlls

Miscellaneous: libmpg123, libflac & zlib now static links instead of dynamic dlls

Miscellaneous: added libalac.dll to shared folder as part of alac update

Miscellaneous: major compiler overhaul

Miscellaneous: many other general tweaks, improvements, fixes and optimizations

Miscellaneous: Minimum operating system requirement is now Windows 7 SP1

Miscellaneous: new online help section and new articles

Miscellaneous: SDK now compatible with VS2017 and later

Miscellaneous: Versioning syntax changed to v5.xx

Miscellaneous: WinampMicrosoft.VC142.CRT runtimes are now installed on Win7/8

Removed: Bento Browser tab – Goodbye and thanks for all the fishing!

Updated: [alac/in_mp4] ALAC 2017-11-03-c38887c5

Updated: [enc_lame] BLADE 3.100.1

Updated: [freetype.wac] free type 2.12.1

Updated: [gif] giflib 5.1.4

Updated: [in_cdda] libdiscid 0.6.2

Updated: [in_flac/enc_flac] libFLAC 1.3.4

Updated: [in_mod] libopenmpt 0.7.0 & Portaudio 19.7.0

Updated: [in_mp3] libmpg123 1.29.3

Updated: [in_vorbis] libogg 1.3.5 & libvorbis 1.3.7

Updated: [in_wave] libsndfile 1.1.0

Updated: [OpenSSL] OpenSSL 3.0.3

Updated: [png] libpng 1.6.37

Updated: [vp8] WebM libvpx 1.11.0

Updated: [zlib] zlib 1.2.12

Sources:

win the future, Winamp Forums