Apps of the week: Play with your eyes and your own dragon at home | Technology

Netflix offers its subscribers a special game that you play with your eyes for free, and cleaning up your photos has never been faster. These are the apps of the week.

By: Erik Nusselder

before your eyes

Netflix is ​​making good progress with smartphone games for its subscribers. Anyone with a Netflix account could already play the critically acclaimed strategy game earlier this month In the breach To download. This week is coming before your eyes bee, a narrative game that has just made its appearance on mobile devices.

This is a special game that you control by blinking your eyes. Using your phone’s camera, the game knows when your eyes are moving. You are living the story of Benjamin, a man who has just died. His life flashes in front of him and every time you blink, a new scene appears. You cannot relive a single moment forever, because at some point you will always have to blink.

Download Before Your Eyes android Where iOS.

Get sorted

Do you also have so many photos on your phone and tablet that they take up all your storage space? And you don’t know where to find the time to sort everything out? GetSorted helps you by turning it into a game. The iOS app presents you with random photos from your library. By swiping up or down you decide if you want to keep the image or if it can be discarded. If you do this every day for five minutes, your whole phone will be wiped clean in no time.

GetSorted has been around for a while, but recently received a major update. As a result, the app now works on iPads and your progress is synced via iCloud, so you can pick up where you left off on any device.

Download GetSorted for iOS.

DracARYS

To celebrate the new television series about the world of game of thrones Soon, HBO released a new app that lets you raise your own dragon. The app works with augmented reality and uses your camera to really conjure up the dragon in your living room, but without it being able to bite your head off.

You get the dragon in egg form, which you need to hatch first. Then you give it all sorts of commands, which you have to say in the fictional Valyrian language. It’s a short experience, but it’s quite special to see such a dragon sitting in its own home.

Download DracARys for android Where iOS.

