Rufus can now automatically create a local Windows 11 account for you

Rufus now has a Windows account auto-creation option. If you install Windows with a USB key made in Rufus, it is immediately provided with a local account.

There are (still) some restrictions: the account gets the same name and region settings as the account the USB stick is made on, with an empty password. When logging in for the first time, you will be asked to set a new password.

Rufus, on the other hand, already offers many advantages over Microsoft’s media creation tool, including creating Windows 11 installation USBs. An option to bypass the Microsoft account requirement was recently added, as is the ability to automatically answer all those annoying data collection questions with “Do Not Allow”. Rufus has also long been known as the tool to beat Windows 11 regime requirements.

From change log It is not entirely clear for which versions of Windows the automatic account creation is intended. We assume Windows 10 and 11 are supported anyway. When using a Windows 11 ISO, the option will appear in any case, although you must press “Start” first.



The new Windows 11 options in Rufus

