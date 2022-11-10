The sound of a helicopter announces an “attack” at Drachten airport, farmer Rudi Klaver misses the landing of the Black Hawks in his own meadow and is disappointed | video

Loud helicopter noise over Rottevalle, Eastermar, Drogeham, Houtigehage, Opende and surrounding villages. Lights flash in the sky, red and white. It’s seven o’clock sharp on Wednesday evening. More than 25 army helicopters from the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and the United States flew into Friesland from the south at low altitude. In the meadows north and east of Drachten, they “secretly” drop 350 soldiers.

The international exercise Falcon Autumn, which has been taking place for ten days in the eastern provinces of the Netherlands, has now also reached Frisian soil. From four landing points in the middle of greenery, the soldiers dropped must approach Drachten airport on foot on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. In the dark, they travel 10 kilometers, partly invisible, on Thursday morning when it is daylight to start the (so-called) battle for the airstrip.

Apaches and Black Hawks