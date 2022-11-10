Delmee takes eleven debutants to the World Cup of Hockey, De Mol is absent | Sports Other

09 nov 2022 om 17:00Update: 17 uur geleden

National coach Jeroen Delmee has included eleven World Cup debutants in his squad for the final tournament, which kicks off in India in mid-January. There is no place on the list of eighteen names for Joep de Mol, Jelle Galema and Jeroen Hertzberger, who has been absent for some time.

The tournament in India will be the first World Cup for Teun Beins (Bloemendaal), Koen Bijen (Den Bosch), Steijn van Heijningen (Rotterdam), Tjep Hoedemakers (Rotterdam), Terrance Pieters (Kampong), Tijmen Reyenga (Orange-Red) , Derck de Vilder (Kampong), Maurits Visser (Bloemendaal) and Floris Wortelboer (Bloemendaal).

It will also be their first World Cup for Jip Janssen (Kampong) and Justen Blok (Rotterdam). They were already part of the Olympic selection in 2021, which lost to Australia in the quarter-finals under the leadership of former national coach Max Caldas.

112-time international De Mol is the most notable absentee. The Orange-Rouge defender was still present at the Tokyo Games. At the previous World Cup in 2018, he was a reserve, but from the quarter-finals, he took the place of Sander de Wijn, injured.

WK-programma 14 januari: Nederland-Maleisië

16 januari: Nieuw-Zeeland-Nederland

19 januari: Nederland-Chili

Jeroen Hertzberger has not been selected for a long time. Photo: Pro Photos

Definitely no place for Hertzberger

Besides De Mol, there is also no room for Galema, 83 times international, and Hertzberger, 267 times international. The latter is in the top ten of Orange’s list of all-time top scorers with 127 goals. Still, Delmee hasn’t called on him since taking over from Caldas last year.

According to Delmee, there is no reason to fall back on the Rotterdam player. The national coach wants to focus with a group of young people on the Paris Olympics (2024).

The Netherlands will face Chile, Malaysia and New Zealand in the World Cup group stage in January. In 1998, the Netherlands became world champions for the last time. In the last edition, the final (0-0) was lost against Belgium after taking penalties.

WK-selectie Keepers: Pirmin Blaak en Maurits Visser

Verdedigers: Lars Balk, Teun Beins, Justen Blok, Jip Janssen, Floris Wortelboer

Middenvelders: Seve van Ass, Jonas de Geus, Steijn van Heijningen, Tijmen Reyenga, Derck de Vilder

Aanvallers: Koen Bijen, Thierry Brinkman, Thijs van Dam, Tjep Hoedemakers, Terrance Pieters, Jorrit Croon