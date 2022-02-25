Fri. Feb 25th, 2022

The Russians advanced and captured the Kiev airport and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

Thelma Binder 8 hours ago 70
Jamal Oriyachi | NPO Radio1

Thelma Binder 16 hours ago 71
Biden announced sanctions against the North Stream 2 gas pipeline

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 99
“Almost 100% of Russian troops are now on the border”

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 69
Will sanctions stop Putin? What is stopping the West from taking drastic action?

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 88
Biden announces sanctions against Russia ப்பிய EU: ‘We make Russia as hard as possible’

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 111

Chris Hemsworth’s surprising and failed film conquers Netflix

Maggie Benson 8 mins ago 12
Young outdoor socialists draw attention to rooms that are too small

Phil Schwartz 11 mins ago 20
Judging in the United States: champion Aurora Ster (Goffert 369) and Tineke Kroon Sport (Fetse 349)

Queenie Bell 12 mins ago 25
Additional alert in Taiwan warns of passing Chinese military planes

Harold Manning 16 mins ago 28