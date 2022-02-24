Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Onno Izhelsheim expects that the Russian military will try to neutralize the Ukrainian armed forces in a few days and that President Putin will want to occupy most of the country for a long time. This is what the top-ranked Dutch soldier said at a technical briefing on the conflict in Ukraine. “The worst situation is emerging in Ukraine,” he said

The Netherlands can now take action within a few days if needed, and that reaction time is reduced to “a few hours to a few days,” Eiselsheim said, not wanting to say how long the reaction time will be. This means that, among other things, the units are “elevated to greater readiness” and staff is added to those units. Eichelsheim expects a request from NATO to further enhance that readiness within a few days.

According to the Ministry of Defense, this means that the holiday has already been canceled. According to Eichelsheim, the re-introduction of coercion to increase readiness is “not now”. I pieceHowever, he insists that reservists could be used to fill any gaps, and that all troops stationed in the Netherlands’ Eastern Europe in the NATO environment would be stationed there to prevent and defend the alliance.

Eichelsheim added that the Dutch would notice that the Netherlands was militarily involved in three ways. For example, there will be more training at home and abroad and Dutch troops and equipment will be moved towards NATO borders. With the port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands is an important transportation country for other NATO countries, which means that in addition to Dutch military transport, allied transport also takes place on Dutch roads.