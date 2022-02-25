Netherlands beat well – Wel.nl

A certain level of income inequality is inevitable and in some cases justified. What we consider more reasonable is different and reflected in a person, for example, in political color. But when is inequality so great?

Many people consider inequality to be unjustified as a result of circumstances, so you have no control over: race, gender, heredity. In contrast to effort, in other words, the things that influence you: education, the number of hours you work or the ambition.

“But this is not the only moral factor in the game,” said researcher Andreas Beach Scientias.nl“Imagine that you are giving soup to the poor, and when they come to you one by one and give you soup, they say that your predecessor had a ‘good start’ in life, but it’s over.” “Won’t you give up your hand and give the soup because of his own preferences? Otherwise, another moral factor clearly cuts the equal opportunity argument: that is, breaking poverty.”

According to researchers, inequality may be the result of effort, but there is a limit: one should not be in poverty. “On the one hand, people should be held accountable for decisions that are within their control,” Peach says. “On the other hand, there should be a limit to serious events.” Researchers therefore argue that fair equality means equality of opportunity and the absence of poverty.

Using this scale, the researchers studied unfair income inequality in 31 European countries. The Netherlands would then be a country with a fair income inequality. Peichl: “By our measure, income is most evenly distributed in the Netherlands (7.0 per cent), Finland (9.3 per cent) and Norway (12.5 per cent). This makes the Netherlands the least unfair country according to our research.

Inequality in Greece, Lithuania, Italy and Romania is very unreasonable, with statistics at around 30 percent. According to researchers, the main reason for this is the impact of the 2010 European debt crisis. The United States also has a very poor score on this scale. Unjust inequality has doubled since the 1980s.