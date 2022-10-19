The Poll: I used to take dance lessons

Over the next five days, the feet will be on the ground again in Amsterdam. In the capital The Amsterdam dance event starts today and there are countless events in the city until Sunday. But dancing today is a little different than it was in dance classes. Then you learned to twist, waltz or rock and roll. Were you in dance class? And how pleasant or terrible was it?

Thousands of people will go wild during ADE. Visitors can enjoy activities, parties, masterclasses and more this week until Sunday talks on the music. There will be a lot of dancing in the next few days and it was no different in the past. Only today’s dancing at techno and house parties is a bit different than at dance school in the past.

Different dance styles

A lot of people were taking dance lessons and the dance styles also changed a lot over the years. In the 1950s, the rock and roll dance style came from the United States to the Netherlands. The twist became popular in later years. That’s because Chubby Checker danced the Dick Clark Show twist.

Disco dancing was born in 1970 and became popular thanks to the movie Saturday night fever with the corresponding Bee Gees number. In the 80s and 90s, breakdance and streetdance were very well known.

How was it with you? Were you also twirling, waving, circling? Did you learn the twist, the waltz or rock and roll? And do you have any funny or terrible memories of dance lessons?