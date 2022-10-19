Halloween celebration and ‘trick or treat tour’ in Vlierden

Halloween is mainly celebrated in Ireland, United Kingdom, United States and Canada, but it is also becoming increasingly popular in our country. For example, on Saturday October 29, a “Trick or Treat” Halloween tour will take place in Vlierden where children dress up and roam the streets.

The festivities start at 6:00 p.m. with entertainment at the kiosk on the corner of Schooteindseweg and Pastoriestraat. It is also the starting and ending point of the visit. Between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., participants can pick up a map with the route.

good surprise

To participate, you can register until October 22 by sending an e-mail indicating your name and the number of children and adults with whom you participate in the ‘trick or treat tour’. The organization has a nice surprise in store for those who are the best dressed. The most original or beautifully decorated house on the course can win a voucher for dinner.

Phantom

For the trip, the organization is always looking for people who can help, among other things, with the assembly and disassembly, take care of the music, play ghosts and we need a photographer who can take beautiful pictures during the Halloween celebration.

To post

The inhabitants of Vlierden are also wanted to serve as a post on the road. “So if you live on Pastoriestraat, Edisonstraat, Galileistraat, Einsteinstraat, Keesomstraat, Lorentzstraat, Copernicusstraat, Archimedesstraat, Buys Ballotstraat, Schooteindseweg road, and if you wish to participate by mail, please provide your street and house number by e- mail to [email protected]”