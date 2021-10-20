Inspired by the Super Contest shows in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, The Pokémon Company International has created a digital event that puts our pets in the spotlight. And we can get started right away, as photos players want to participate in can be submitted from now on. And you still have the chance until November 9, 2021 9:01 a.m.

The promotion is exclusive to players from Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland. The idea is for them to upload photos of their pet in one of three categories. All types of pets are allowed to participate and they have a chance to appear on The Pokémon Company’s social media.

The categories are:

You can download the photos via the special site. New photos are posted every day for us to vote. You can vote up to ten times a day. By the way, you can’t win anything else.

