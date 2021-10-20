National coach Mark Parsons delayed at Leeuwinnen | Football

Last Sunday, Parsons crowned himself with his club Portland Thorns as the number one in American competition. From the end of November, when the play-offs have been played, Parsons will focus fully on the Orange. The Lionesses have yet to secure tickets to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. However, the 2017 European champion is already certain to participate in the European Championship next summer in England.

The first international matches under Parsons, successor to winner Sarina Wiegman, ended in a draw (Czech Republic) and victory (Iceland). Orange is therefore joined first in the group with four points.

Sarina-more

Parsons does not yet have the required trainer qualification. The crown caused a delay. According to KNVB director Nico-Jan Hoogma, the new national coach, previously referred to as “Sarina-plus”, will complete his US Pro license training this fall, after which he will also go for a UEFA Pro diploma.

Parsons had never been active as a national coach before and mainly cut his teeth as a club coach. This week, he was given a spot on a FIFA advisory group, led by former top coach Jill Ellis of the United States. The 21-person company, made up of players, coaches, referees, administrators and sports scientists, will focus on the growth of women’s football. Dutch are lacking.

Lineth Beerensteyn has dropped out of the Orange squad due to an ankle injury. The Bayern Munich player is replaced by Fenna Kalma. The FC Twente forward has never played for the Lionesses before.