“The old Warner Bros. regime blocked the ultimate comeback for years”



WARNING: Follow below great Spoilers for Black Adam!

In the United States, the proverbial cat is out of the bag. In the Netherlands we have to wait one more night.

After months (maybe years) of speculation and meaningless interviews, Henry Cavill has finally returned as Superman to the DCEU.

In Black Adam’s post-credit scene, he appears opposite protagonist Dwayne Johnson and tells them to talk.

Since Justice League (2017), Cavill had been more or less sidelined, but with fans harassing him for a continuation of the SnyderVerse with him, there remained a block to the detonation at Warner Bros.

They actually wanted to use the next The Flash to erase his timeline and start over with Supergirl. But those plans have now completely changed, thanks in part to Johnson.

Kevin Tsujihara, Ann Sarnoff and Walter Hamada

Fans are thrilled and have been waiting for a long time. Johnson blames former Warner Bros executives for the delay. laid:

“Phone calls and meetings, but man, it took six years to get there. They kept saying ‘no.’ It wasn’t until new leaders emerged that a fertile era began”.