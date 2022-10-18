Kevin Spacey continues to deny sexual misconduct during trial

Rapp was 14 when the incident happened at a party at Kevin’s Manhattan apartment. The young actor was then at the start of his career. He said he was able to avoid Kevin Spacey’s advances, but said he had long suffered from the shocking experience. However, the judge found the complaint to be a repeat of previous charges Anthony had filed against Kevin.

Those charges remain, US media reports. They are tried by a jury after Kevin speaks and both sides make their closing arguments.

Kevin again denied sexually assaulting Anthony on Monday. He also commented on an earlier statement from Anthony. He called him an impostor because he didn’t reveal his sexual orientation. Kevin’s lawyer asked his client on Monday what he thought of Anthony’s accusation. “To call someone a cheat is, I think, like saying you think they’re living a lie,” the 63-year-old actor said. “I wasn’t lying. I was just reluctant to talk about my personal life,” Kevin said.

Anthony has filed a civil lawsuit against Kevin seeking $40 million in damages for, among other things, inflicting emotional distress. In 2017, he was the first in a string of men accusing the actor of sexual misconduct. Kevin has always denied the allegations.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”