“The old Warner Bros. regime blocked the ultimate comeback for years”



WARNING: Follow below great Spoilers for Black Adam!

In the United States, the proverbial cat is out of the bag. In the Netherlands we have to wait one more night.

After months (maybe years) of meaningless speculation and talk, Henry Cavill eventually returned as Superman in the DCEU.

In the post-credits scene of black adam he appears in front of the protagonist Dwayne Johnson and tell them to talk.

Since Justice League (2017) Cavill was more or less sidelined, but with fans clamoring for a continuation of the SnyderVerse with him, he remained a block away from detonation at Warner Bros.

They actually wanted the next one the flash to erase her timeline and start over with Supergirl. But those plans have now completely changed, thanks in part to Johnson.

Kevin Tsujihara, Ann Sarnoff and Walter Hamada

Fans are thrilled and have been waiting for a long time. Johnson blames former Warner Bros executives for the delay. laid:

“Phone calls and meetings, but man, it took six years to get there. They kept saying ‘no’. It wasn’t until new leaders emerged that a fertile era began”.