The NPO also on the left? It is mainly right-wing politicians who join the Op1

Conservative and right-wing politicians in particular regularly join the table in the debates of 1. The absolute winner is the leader of ChristenUnie, Gert-Jan Segers, who thus demands excessive attention for the political center. This is what emerges from research at the Erasmus University of Rotterdam led by Nel Ruigrok, at the request of loyalty.

The reason for the investigation is the complaint that broadcasters are too similar and that there is no longer room for a sensible right-wing voice at the NPO. The researchers chose Op1 because this daily talk show is provided by a different broadcaster each evening.

Mainly right-wing opinion makers and politicians complain that there is no more room for a sensible right-wing or conservative sound, since it is mainly left-wing broadcasters who are in charge of the NPO. The more radical right thinks its voice is not even heard at all and has therefore launched its own broadcaster: Ongehoord Nederland.

But research by Erasmus students shows that the radical right receives more media attention than you would expect based on their number of seats in parliament. This is partly down to Joost Eerdmans (formerly FvD, now Ja21), who said last year on Radio 1 that ‘a right wing sound can be added to the NPO, as it is not balanced now’. The same Eerdmans has already joined Op1 nine times.

For the study, media and journalism students counted all political guests who sat at the Op1 table from January 6, 2020 to July 1, 2022. They used the political spectrum of Dial compass to determine whether a politician was left, right, center, or radical left or right. In absolute numbers, center and right-wing politicians were more likely to sit at the table.

The students then looked at the number of seats the parties hold in the House of Representatives, and therefore the proportion of the population they represent. This shows that most parties receive about as much media attention as one would expect based on their representation. A major outlier is the political center, where politicians often sit more than average. Segers (CU) and Sigrid Kaag (D66) are particularly welcome.

Broadcasters that currently provide Op1 are EO, WNL, Max and BNNVara twice a week. In the past, the VPRO and the KRO-NCRV also organized a party. All broadcasters have their own signature and invite matching guests. WNL indeed seems to have a preference for VVD politicians and PvdA members feel more comfortable with BNNVara.

WNL President Bert Huisjes: ‘The radical right has started to shout louder’

According to WNL President and Editor-in-Chief Bert Huisjes, the sane right-wing sound can indeed be heard on its broadcaster, and WNL has not moved in the middle. “It’s true that the radical right has gained momentum. I think it’s the fault of social media, which has given radical groups of all stripes a megaphone. People in such groups quickly think they are many. Established media such as broadcasters, but also newspapers, are the “guardians of democracy” because professional editors do not just blow with all the winds. It took me ten years to turn WNL into a full fledged broadcaster. I am very aware of the importance of a strong public broadcaster and the fact that we must respect the rules that we have established together. Huub Wijfjes, media specialist: “Sharp edges will come off automatically”

According to media scholar Huub Wijfjes, the public system aims to give voice to all sides of the political spectrum. It is inevitable that the sharp edges of more radical broadcasters will be shaved off. “It’s the logic of television. Broadcasters who want to reach a large audience will automatically become less radical. We’ve seen it with many broadcasters and all sides of the spectrum, from EO to Powned. If Ongehoord Nederland wants to reach a wider audience, this broadcaster will also have to adopt a more moderate tone. NPO: “The programs are not the mouthpiece of the political parties”

The NPO states in writing that the rumors about a “too left” or “too right” broadcast system are all time. “The Dutch broadcasting system is unique in the world and offers a wide range for all Dutch people. Unique, because the system dates from the time of the pillarized Dutch society. In the meantime, society is much less siloed, but broadcasters still have their own face, a ditto offer, and plenty of space to make their own sound heard. As far as we are concerned, this also applies, for example, to Omroep WNL and Powned. Broadcasters are substantially independent; the programs may not be used for political purposes and are therefore not intended to serve as a mouthpiece for political parties. Within our system, there are clear rules to which broadcasters commit when they take office, such as the journalism code, for example.

At Trouw’s request, the Op1 diner survey was conducted by media and journalism students from Erasmus University Rotterdam, led by Nel Ruigrok. They are based on announcements on Op1 sites from January 6, 2020 to July 1, 2022. Due to (typing) errors in the announcements, it is possible that a performance was missed. Students who participated: Yara Ciliacus, Emma Stel, Dana Bouwknegt, Milo Hornstra, Jelle van der Walle, Ilse van Knegsel, Aida Sheikhi, Esmee Koemans. The division of parties in the political spectrum according to Kieskompas

Radical right: JA21, FvD, Habitable Rotterdam

Center right: VVD, CDA, PVV, SGP, Pieter Omtzigt

Center: Volt, D66, 50PLUS, ChristenUnie

Center left: GroenLinks, Denk, PvdA, Nida

Radical left: PvdD, SP, YOUNG, BIJ1

