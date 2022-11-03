The new virtual reality glasses for PlayStation 5 will be more expensive than the game console itself | Technology

02 nov 2022 om 16:02Update: 19 uur geleden

The new virtual reality glasses for the PlayStation 5 will be released on February 22, 2023 and will cost 599 euros, reports sony . This makes the headset more expensive than the game console itself, which is available from 450 euros.

Sony announced the VR2 headset earlier this year at the CES tech show in Las Vegas. In May, the tech company announced that at least twenty games could be played with the glasses. Last summer, Sony already hinted that the glasses would appear early next year.

The PlayStation VR2 headset follows the original PlayStation VR, which appeared in 2016 and works with the PlayStation 4. When players put on the glasses, they are placed in a virtual game world. They can look around by turning their heads and use their hands to open doors or pull, for example.

The glasses will have two OLED screens with a resolution of 2,000 by 2,040 pixels per eye. This should provide much sharper images than with its predecessor (960 by 1080 pixels per eye). The field of view has also become wider: from around 100 degrees to 110 degrees.

The VR2 can refresh images 90-120 times per second, ensuring a natural viewing experience. This should prevent players from getting sick. If images and movements are not synchronized, people suffer from their vestibular system.

Four cameras track movements and eyes

In addition, four cameras were placed on the helmet to record movements. The VR2 can also record gamers’ eyes, so the glasses know which images need to be focused.

The standard VR2 package includes the headset, two PS VR2 Sense controllers and a stereo headset. For 50 euros more, buyers receive a voucher for the game Horizon Call of the Mountain. This game was specially developed for the new VR headset.

Sony will sell the VR2 headset in the Netherlands through the PlayStation web store. People who pre-purchased the helmet will receive it on February 22, 2023.