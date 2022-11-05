Ingrid and swan Zeus separated after 33 years due to expulsion: “Very painful”

Saying goodbye to the swan Zeus is something Ingrid van Gelder doesn’t like. For 33 years, the swan has been visiting his garden where a ditch runs. Over the years, they have forged close ties. Now they are threatening to part ways, as Van Gelder is kicked out of her home.

Due to a long-standing financial dispute with her ex-boss, Ingrid van Gelder is in serious financial trouble. The problem has increased so much over the past ten years that she lives on only 50 euros a week and receives help to pay off the debts she has incurred. “It’s been terrible for years and now I even have to leave my house. I really don’t know where to go,” says Van Gelder. The text continues below the photo.

Ingrid feeds the baby swans of Zeus – Ingrid van Gelder

In addition to financial perils, something else seriously threatens. Van Gelder had a very special guest for 33 years. “Since the beginning, about 33 years ago, the swan Zeus has been passing through here. He is like a pet to me. One has a cat, the other has a dog. I have Zeus.” Co-parenting The close bond is also apparent as Van Gelder is allowed to babysit Zeus’ cubs. “I was actually sort of co-parenting Zeus’ cygnets. As soon as they hatch, Zeus brings the little ones here. It’s like saying, ‘Here they are, keep an eye on them’.”

“I don’t think he will get used to the new boarders” Ingrid van Gelder