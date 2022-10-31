Sound of Earth’s Magnetic Field: Here’s What You Hear

But what do we really mean? This requires a little lesson in astrophysics, which Vincent Icke from Leiden University is happy to give us.

Starting with the explanation of the Earth’s magnetic field. In short: “The field protects us from the wind of the sun and particles coming from the universe.”

The long version: “All kinds of things blow through space. And it’s not nice for the earth when it falls. The magnetic field is a kind of shield that protects us. It’s created by currents at the interior of the earth. Also stars and other planets have such a magnetic field.”