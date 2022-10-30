29 okt 2022 om 11:49Update: 15 uur geleden

Mammals that live in groups, eat plants and require little care from their parents evolve faster than other mammals. This emerges from a published Saturday study by researchers at the Natural History Museum in London.

For example, deer – a species that lives in groups – have developed bigger and bigger antlers. As a result, they are better able to win battles and thus have the opportunity to reproduce. Interaction with conspecifics thus stimulated faster evolution.

Mammals that live in water, such as manatees, seals and whales, also grow faster.

Herbivores such as monkeys, zebras and giraffes also adapt to the environment faster than carnivores. This is probably because they monitor changes in plants and the environment better. Herbivores need plants and trees to survive, while for carnivores the nature of their prey is important.

The amount of parental care that animals need also plays an important role in the rate of evolution. Species that need little help from birth evolve faster than species that require longer parental care. For example, antelopes can walk immediately after birth, while monkeys (and humans) must be carried by their parents for a period of time.

Mammalian diversity arose in a relatively short time

The scientists analyzed 322 mammal skulls. Research shows that mammals living in the age of the dinosaurs were very similar. Even the predecessors of rodents and the predecessors of elephants looked alike. This means that the diversity among mammals that we see now appeared in a relatively short time.

The results of this study are “invaluable” according to the researchers and can help us understand how past events have influenced the evolution of mammals. Additionally, the results may provide insight into the characteristics of mammals needed to survive climate change.

Young monkeys stay close to their mother. Photo: Getty Images