After the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Poland and Denmark are the largest exporters of meat to the European Union. The Netherlands is the largest exporter of beef and veal, the second largest exporter of poultry (after Poland) and the fourth largest exporter of pork (after Spain, Germany and Denmark). The main destinations for Dutch meat exports are Germany (mainly beef and beef), the United Kingdom (mainly poultry) and China (mainly pork).

In total meat exports 8.8 billion The euro accounts for 85 per cent of exports and 15 per cent of re-exports or shipments of meat produced or processed in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is the largest exporter by export weight. In 2020, 3.6 billion Kilograms of meat were exported. The Netherlands has been a major meat exporter for decades. For example, in 2000, the Netherlands was already the largest exporter to the EU, with exports 2.4 billion Kilograms of meat (5 billion Euro).

About 60 percent of Dutch meat revenue comes from exports

The production and trade of meat adds value to the Dutch economy. In 2019, the Dutch economy earned 8.7 billion Euros in wholesale meat sales, of them 5.2 billion Euros in exports and 3.5 billion Euros in domestic sales. Total Dutch meat chain 8.7 billion Euro 1.1 per cent of Dutch GDP and 1.3 per cent of total employment in the Netherlands (converted) 98 thousand Full-time jobs).

Since 2015, the Netherlands has begun to earn more income from meat production and trade. About this in 2015 7 billion Euros (1.0 percent of GDP). The share of exports in total meat revenue has gradually increased from 57 per cent in 2015 to 60 per cent in 2019.



Ingredients for direct animal imports and animal feed meat exports

Dutch meat exports require imports such as live animals, still unprocessed meat or raw materials for animal feed. Live poultry is the largest importer (240 million Euros in 2019, mainly from Germany), followed by corn and wheat. Maize (mostly from Ukraine) and wheat (especially from France) provide indirect contributions to Dutch meat exports. Crude palm oil (especially from Indonesia and Malaysia) and soybeans (especially from Brazil and the United States) are other fodder products.