A federation containing TNO, GE Renewable Energy Ann LM Wind Power Collectively develop new technologies and design methods for ‘next generation’ wind turbine rotors in the TIADE project. The aim is to make windmills with larger rotors more efficient. Researchers will carry out these experiments at the new research site.

The TIADE (Turbine Upgrades for Extra Power) project has reached a new milestone with a fully operational research wind turbine. The researchers of this project will test the findings developed on a large-scale wind turbine with a diameter of 130 m, which was recently commissioned in Wiringhermeer. The turbine is powered by two-piece blades, the outside of which can be replaced by 12 meters with various innovative tips.

Unique test system

Peter Eisen, R&D Manager, DNO Wind Energy: “Innovations are needed in wind turbine blades to make wind power more affordable. We are proud to test blade innovations and aerodynamic simulation equipment in this field with GE Renewable Energy and LM Wind Power. To do this, we use advanced measurement techniques in a unique system that integrates detailed air measurements around the plate and around the turbine. ”

Two piece blade concept

“Our revolutionary two-piece blade design has helped us reduce energy costs. In this project, we are using new technology to significantly increase the speed of testing and verification and reduce costs,” said Ben Hendrix, chief engineer at LM Wind Power, Turbine Systems Coordinator.

Innovative add-ons for wind turbine blades

Many innovative ‘add-ons’ on the blades, such as spoilers, saw teeth, rotary generators, ‘turbulators’ and upgrade blade tips, are being tested by researchers using advanced calibration techniques. This will speed up the adoption of large-scale rotors with higher annual energy production, thus significantly reducing seawater energy costs.

Can be reused to some extent

These inventions could be applied to new wind turbines, but to some extent modified on existing marine wind farms. Implementation of these technologies in marine technology farms is likely to take place from 2023 onwards.

Founded in 2020, the consortium includes TNO, GE Renewable Energy and LM Wind Power to test new research in the field of innovative leaf tips. The TIADE project will last for three years and ten months and will be carried out with the best sector energy subsidy from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate.