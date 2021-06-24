Keep all sports news up to date. We have set up special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts news, in which the most important things in these sports are highlighted. In this section Sport Court mainly discusses other news.

The Atlanta Hawks take the lead in the final against the Bucks

8.06 am: Atlanta Hawks basketball players lead in NBA Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks won the first game against the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in seven straight sets. Trey Young collected at least 48 points for the team from Atlanta.

Led by 22-year-old Young, the Hawks will turn out to be amazing in the play-offs. The team, which finished fifth in the Eastern Division in the regular season, has already eliminated two top-tier clubs with the New York Knicks (fourth) and the Philadelphia 76ers (first). The Bucks finished third in the regular season and started the series in front of their own spectators on Wednesday evening, but Greek star Giannis Antedogounbo and his team-mates lost to Young and Kovil in the first game. Chris Middleton tried to force extra time in the final seconds, but his attempt for a three-pointer bounced off the ring.

Antedo oun Bo scored 34 points and 12 rebounds, while Jur Holiday provided 33 points and 10 assists. “We need to do even better in the second game,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Young is a great player, he played wonderfully, but we think he can do better than we showed.”

Baseball players start the Olympic qualifiers with a defeat

7.21 am: The Dutch Kingdom baseball team started the Olympic qualifiers in Mexico with a hopeless defeat. The team of national coach Hensley Moulens was defeated by Venezuela 9-3 in Puebla. The Orange team will play its second team game against the Dominican Republic on Dutch night from Thursday to Friday.

Baseball players will qualify directly for the final on Saturday. The Dominican Republic started the last OCT by defeating Venezuela (10-7). The country that performs best at the group stage goes straight to the final. The other two countries will play each other again in the semifinals.

Participation in the competition in Mexico is the last ticket to the Olympics. Japan, Israel, Korea, Mexico and the United States have already confirmed their participation.

Decomar Marquez, the Dutch opener, gave up three runs for Venezuela in the first two innings. After trailing 5-0 until the sixth inning, Jurandi Tromball was able to do something again when a sacrificial fly by Jurimi Profer. With a Homer, Charlene Scoop batted for 2 more in the last inning.