The Netherlands equal the record of four medals at the World Championships in Athletics: “The ambition was five” | NOW

Mon. Jul 25th, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

World Athletics Championships: Belgian Tornados win bronze in the 4x400 meters - Other sports World Athletics Championships: Belgian Tornados win bronze in the 4×400 meters – Other sports 4 min read

World Athletics Championships: Belgian Tornados win bronze in the 4×400 meters – Other sports

Queenie Bell 10 hours ago 97
Thump Chelsea confirms coach's suspicions: 'Mentally and physically not ready to wear us out' Thump Chelsea confirms coach’s suspicions: ‘Mentally and physically not ready to wear us out’ 1 min read

Thump Chelsea confirms coach’s suspicions: ‘Mentally and physically not ready to wear us out’

Queenie Bell 18 hours ago 105
Matthijs de Ligt makes a great debut for Bayern Munich with a nice goal | sport Matthijs de Ligt makes a great debut for Bayern Munich with a nice goal | sport 2 min read

Matthijs de Ligt makes a great debut for Bayern Munich with a nice goal | sport

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 99
Disqualified from the women's relay at the World Cup after the fall of the relay, the men also eliminated | NOW Disqualified from the women’s relay at the World Cup after the fall of the relay, the men also eliminated | NOW 2 min read

Disqualified from the women’s relay at the World Cup after the fall of the relay, the men also eliminated | NOW

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 130
54 states, 1.4 billion inhabitants, 2000 languages: Africa is not a country 54 states, 1.4 billion inhabitants, 2000 languages: Africa is not a country 5 min read

54 states, 1.4 billion inhabitants, 2000 languages: Africa is not a country

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 100
From chip to pole vault final at World Cup, relay teams disappoint | NOW From chip to pole vault final at World Cup, relay teams disappoint | NOW 2 min read

From chip to pole vault final at World Cup, relay teams disappoint | NOW

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 99

You may have missed

Afbeelding Church pews and chairs from the Jacobskerk for sale 3 min read

Church pews and chairs from the Jacobskerk for sale

Phil Schwartz 2 hours ago 24
The Netherlands equal the record of four medals at the World Championships in Athletics: “The ambition was five” | NOW The Netherlands equal the record of four medals at the World Championships in Athletics: “The ambition was five” | NOW 2 min read

The Netherlands equal the record of four medals at the World Championships in Athletics: “The ambition was five” | NOW

Queenie Bell 2 hours ago 27
Bordeaux forest fires under control after two weeks, people go home | NOW Bordeaux forest fires under control after two weeks, people go home | NOW 1 min read

Bordeaux forest fires under control after two weeks, people go home | NOW

Harold Manning 2 hours ago 35
Microsoft now also sells its own Windows 11 licenses Microsoft now also sells its own Windows 11 licenses 2 min read

Microsoft now also sells its own Windows 11 licenses

Maggie Benson 2 hours ago 53