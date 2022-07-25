Despite a back injury, Tim van Rijthoven is not worried about participating in the US Open | sport

The US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, begins on Monday August 29. Van Rijthoven (25) was transferred to the main tournament last week after South African Lloyd Harris was canceled.

“The good news is that the injury is not that bad. Right now Tim will be back on track in a week and going back to the States in two to three weeks,” said Luca Cozzi, Van Rijthoven’s manager.

The number 3 of the Netherlands will participate for the first time in the New York Grand Slam tournament. Van Rijthoven reached the fourth round at Wimbledon this summer, with his Grand Slam debut. He lost in four sets against Novak Djokovic, the eventual winner of the tournament.

