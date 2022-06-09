The nano-sensor detects pesticides on fruits very quickly

Swedish researchers have developed a small, inexpensive sensor that can detect pesticides on fruit in minutes.

According to the researchers, half of the fruit sold in the EU contains traces of pesticides. Pesticides that can be harmful to our health in large quantities. The presence of these substances can of course already be measured, but not in a simple and cheap way.

And so this Swedish team of scientists got to work. They fabricated a sensor from silver nanospheres on a glass plate, using a thermal spray technique that makes it easy to produce the material in large quantities. Subsequently, the distance between the spheres was adjusted so that they were extremely sensitive to particle detection.

They tested the sensor on an apple with pesticide residue on it. Put a cotton swab on it, put it in a liquid and run this liquid over the sensor. And yes, in five minutes the sensor had detected the leftovers, without the apple the trash can that I had. The hope is that it can soon be used in stores, for example by fruit sellers, or maybe one day by ourselves.

Read more: Nano-sensor detects pesticides on fruit in minutes†